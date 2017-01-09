TRAFFIC STOP RESULTS IN TOBACCO SEIZURE

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment has charged a 50-year-old male following a traffic stop at a Highway 6, Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario address. On Saturday January 7, 2017 at approximately 7:46 p.m., an alert officer stopped a vehicle on Highway 6 near First Line for a traffic offence. While speaking with the driver, a quantity of contraband tobacco was observed in the rear seat of the vehicle and OPP investigated. OPP has charged 50-year-old Uros VUJIC of Niagara Falls, Ontario with an offence under the Highway Traffic Act as well as possession of Unmarked Cigarettes, under the Tobacco Tax Act….
