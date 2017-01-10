Brantford Police Investigating Robbery at Peel Variety located at 103 Peel St, Brantford.

On Monday January 9th 2017 at 4:58pm an unknown male entered Peel Variety located at 103 Peel St. Once within the store, the male produced a weapon and demanded money from the clerk. The male was provided a sum of Canadian currency as well as store product before departing. No persons were injured as a result of this interaction. The suspect was described as a white male, 5’9” in height and of average build. He was further observed to be wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt over his head, white fabric wrapped around his face as a mask, a green/black/white plaid jacket, blue jeans, a black backpack as well as black running shoes. Police are asking for anyone who had witnessed the incident or has any information relating to the described…



