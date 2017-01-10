HYDRO POLE SEVERED AND FOUR INJURED IN MVC

On January 7th, 2017, at 5:00 A.M., Six Nations Police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident on 3rd Line Road. At the scene officers found a white 2014 Volkswagen JSA, in the ditch, severely damaged.

Officers also observed that the vehicle had struck and severed a hydro pole.

Four occupants of the vehicle were located at the scene. All four were intoxicated. Three of the four were suffering from non life threatening injuries. All three were transported to West Haldimand General Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The Volkswagen appeared to have been travelling westbound on 3rd Line Road when it left the roadway and travelled on the shoulder for some distance before entering the ditch and colliding with the hydro pole.

Police continue to try and determine who was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.

