Daily
National News

Listen to First Nations concerns about resource development: Jane Fonda

January 10, 2017 14 views

FORT MCMURRAY, Alta.- Actor and longtime environmental activist Jane Fonda says Canada should listen to aboriginal people when they express concerns about resource development.

Fonda is in the oilsands hub of Fort McMurray in northern Alberta today to meet with local First Nations.

She says she backs their opposition to new pipeline development from the oilsands.

Fonda says she sympathizes with workers who are concerned about losing their jobs and supports the desire of some First Nations for greater prosperity.

But she says renewable energy developments offer much greater economic spinoffs than what she calls a fossil fuel industry on its way out.

Fonda is the latest in a long string of prominent people who have visited the oilsands, including musician Neil Young, Hollywood director James Cameron and Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

 

 

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Transition starts to one health authority; Saskatchewan looks to save up to $20M

January 10, 2017 7

REGINA -The Saskatchewan government says consolidating 12 existing health regions into a single provincial health authority…

Read more
Daily

Nebraska town’s massive beer sales likely not in danger

January 10, 2017 14

By Grant Schulte THE ASSOCIATED PRESS LINCOLN, Neb.-Officials have recommended that a small Nebraska town whose…

Read more

Leave a Reply