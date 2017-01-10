Local News
OPP TRAFFIC STOP LEADS TO 2lbs OF MARIJUANA BEING SEIZED

January 10, 2017 142 views

(County of Brant, ON) – A member of the County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) while on patrol stopped a beige 2006 Mazda three Hwy# 403 near the West Quarter Town line Road in the County of Brant at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Saturday January 7, 2017 for a Highway Traffic Act violation. During the traffic stop the officer was alerted to some items in the vehicle and an investigation was started. During the course of the investigation the officer located a quantity or marijuana, and cash. The total weight of seized drugs is estimated at approximately 2 lbs. Police have arrested and charged 20-year-old Skyler MARCHAND of Hamilton with the following offences contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances act: Possession of a substance for the purpose of…

