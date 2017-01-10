Road Rage Results In Assault

The Brantford Police are seeking the assistance of the public in the hopes of identifying the suspect of an assault investigation that occurred in November 2016. On Friday, November 4, 2016 at approximately 8:50 a.m. a tractor-trailer exited highway 403 onto Fairview Drive and had to stop due to traffic that was backed up from King George Road. A red pick-up truck then pulled around the tractor-trailer and stopped behind traffic in the thru-lane, blocking the tractor-trailer from being able to make a left turn onto King George Road. The driver of the tractor-trailer started yelling and cursing at the driver of the pick-up truck. The driver of the pick-up truck attended the tractor-trailer and further words were exchanged. The driver of the pick-up punched the driver of the tractor-trailer…



