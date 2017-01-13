Brantford man charged impaired driving

BRANTFORD, ONT- City police have charged a 62-year-old Mount Pleasant man with impaired driving after a pick up truck was involved in a minor collision with another vehicle on Market Street South and Clarence Street and then fled the scene.

Brantford Police said the incident occurred Thursday (Jan., 12) in the 400 block of Mount Pleasant Road at about 3:50 p.m. A witness contacted the Brantford Police Service with a description of the vehicle. Community Patrol Officers located the vehicle on Mount Pleasant Road and a traffic stop was conducted. The driver displayed signs of impairment and was subsequently arrested for impaired driving. The accused was taken to the Brantford Police Service where he provided samples of his breath as required by law. The results were 151 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood and 146 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. The legal limit is 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. The accused, a 62 year-old Mount Pleasant man was charged with Impaired Driving and Over 80 mg and released on a Promise to Appear for a future court date. The vehicle was impounded for a mandatory seven day seizure. The man’s name was not released.

BRANTFORD, ONT- City police have arrested a 40-year-old Brantford on an outstanding warrant after receiving a 911 call from a Dundas Street address in the 0 to 100 block, Friday (Jan 13, 2016) at 4 a.m. During the call, a man identified himself by first name, requested police attend and then hung-up. Community Patrol Officers attended the residence however received no answer at the door. Officers entered the residence to check on the well-being of anyone inside. While checking the residence, police located a man hiding in the basement. Through investigation it was learned the man had been the one to contact 911 and currently had a warrant for his arrest.

As a result, Christopher David GUITAR, 40, of Brantford was arrested for the warrant and held for a bail hearing.

