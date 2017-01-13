More charges laid in in long term care patient deaths, includes Brant County charge

Accused serial killer Elizabeth Wettlaufer facing additional charges

WOODSTOCK, ON – Investigators from Woodstock Police Service, London Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Oxford and Brant County detachments have laid six (6) additional charges against a Woodstock resident in relation to persons in her care.

An initial investigation relating to patients from long term care facilities in London and Woodstock and Paris, Ontario began in September 2016, under the direction of multi-jurisdictional Major Case Manager Detective Inspector Rob HAGERMAN of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). As a result of the investigation, on October 25 of 2016, investigators charged 49-year-old Elizabeth Tracey Mae WETTLAUFER of Woodstock Ontario, with eight (8) counts of First Degree Murder.

Following further investigation, WETTLAUFER has been charged with four (4) counts of Attempt Murder and two (2) counts of Aggravated Assault. The accused will appear to answer these charges at Ontario Court of Justice in Woodstock on January 13, 2017.

The names of the victims, their ages, the associated criminal charge laid, their respective places of residence, and the time frame for when the alleged offence occurred are as follows:

Caressant Care – Woodstock, Ontario

Name Age Offence Time Frame

Clotilde ADRIANO 87 Aggravated Assault JUN.-DEC. 2007

Albina DEMEDEIROS 90 Aggravated Assault JUN.-DEC. 2007

Wayne HEDGES 57 Attempt Murder SEP.-DEC. 2008

Michael PRIDDLE 63 Attempt Murder JAN.2008 – DEC.2009

Telfer Place – Brant County, Ontario

Sandra TOWLER 77 Attempt Murder SEP. 2015

Private Residence – Oxford County, Ontario

Beverly BERTRAM 68 Attempt Murder AUG. 2016

Four of the six victims (ADRIANO, DEMEDEIROS, HEDGES and PRIDDLE) have since died although their confirmed causes of death are not attributed to the accused. Anyone with further information about this case is encouraged to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 1-519-537-2323 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

