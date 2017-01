It’s the dead of winter and a senior climatologist at Environment Canada says it should be a national holiday for those who aren’t big fans of winter.

Dave Phillips says it means there is more winter behind us than ahead of us. He says the dead of winter is calculated by noting the average temperature for every day of the year. On the day that average hits its lowest, we’ve hit bottom.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page