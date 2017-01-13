Six Nations mother issues warning, after pedophile enters Caledonia restaurant washroom her son was in

A Six Nations family is issuing a warning to all parents after a man who admitted to being a pedophile was confronted in a Caledonia restaurant washroom minutes after her young son had entered it.

Anthony Vincent Burke, 73, is believed to have been the man who entered the washroom in a Tim Horton’s , after the young boy but had been spotted by a Hagersville, Ontario woman who recognized Burke.

Hagersville community members has been petitioning police and the courts to have Anthony Vincent Burke man removed from their community since he returned in 2015 after being released from custody. Posters were plastered on street poles and a petition with over 1,000 names was collected. But community members were told Burke owned property on Helen Street and could legally live there.

Burke has convictions for sexual assault, sexual interference, making child pornography, indecent exposure to a person under 16 years of age, and breaching probation. Burke is described as white, 5-foot-10 inches, with blue eyes and short, white hair. He wears prescription glasses. The OPP made the announcement of Burke’s whereabouts in accordance with the Police Service Act.

Burke had completed a custodial sentence and has been released under a number of conditions including not attending a public park or swimming area used by person under the age of 16, staying away from daycare centre s, school ground, playgrounds or community centres, not to use a computer system for the purpose of communicating with a person under the age of 16, not to attend any restaurant or other establishment that might be visited by persons under the age of 16, not to possess child pornography and not to use a computer to access chat rooms or social networking sites and not to email anyone other than family or friends over the age of 18.

Burke is also prohibited from possessing a firearm or weapon and must reside at an address approved by the Probations and Parole Office.

The high risk sex offender is living in a subdivision in Hagersville near an elementary school. He may now be under investigation by Haldimand OPP for breach of probation after people in a Caledonia Tim Horton’s restaurant said they spotted Burke, entering a washroom seconds after a young boy went inside.

Turtle Island News was told the boy was inside the washroom when Burke told him “not to lock the stall door because the lock was tricky.”

A customer in the restaurant said she recognized Burke as he followed shortly after the youngster and immediately told his mother.

” She told me to go get my son out of the washroom because a pedophile was in there, ” the Six Nations woman told Turtle Island News. The mother said the two of them went into the washroom and retrieved her son . She said once inside they saw the elderly man washing his hands. “The woman from Hagersville yelled at him are the pedophile? Are you the pedophile? He said he was. My son was in the stall. He had locked it thankfully.”

She said she got her son out as the woman kept yelling at the man that he was nto to be around children. She said his grandmother called police but the man left before OPP arrived. “We told the manager and she was totally shocked and asked what she could do.”

She said they followed him out to red SUV, with the woman yelling at him to stay away from children.

The mother, who asked not to be identified to protect her son, said she came forward to warn parents. “I had no idea who the man was. Who would. You see an old man sitting in a restaurant. You don’t know who he is. You don’t think about that possibility and its so close to home. It was just over in Caledonia”

Caledonia is adjacent to Six Nations.

