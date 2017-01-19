Medication stolen in overnight break and enter in Ohsweken, Six Nations

SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- Six Nations Police said thieves entered an apartment in Ohsweken overnight and stolen the tenant’s medication.

On Thursday, January 12th, 2017, at 10:00 A.M., Six Nations Police received a report of a break and enter in an apartment at 100 Bicentennial Trail, Ohsweken.The tenant told police that at some point the previous night, someone had entered the apartment and stolen medication. There was no damage and nothing else was reported missing. The tenant could not identify a suspect and there were no witnesses.

The Six Nations Police would like to advise the public to take precautions regarding home security and that all prescription medication should be secured properly, if possible.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE REPORT ENDS IN CHARGES AGAINST DRIVER

A 27-year-old man has been charged after an incident Friday January 13th, 2017, at 10:22 P.M., in which Six Nations Police received a report of a vehicle driving around with the back window broken out near Onondaga Road and 4th Line Road in Ohsweken.

The vehicle and male driver were located at a business on 4th Line Road where he was identified by the responding officer. The suspect then fled in the damaged vehicle at a high rate of speed.

Police followed the vehicle and attempted to stop the driver by activating emergency lights and siren, however, the driver did not stop. The driver continued on at a high rate of speed and failed to stop at several stop signs. Police followed the vehicle to Cayuga Road where at that point, in the interest of public safety, they stopped following the vehicle. The driver remains at large and police continue to investigate.

The Six Nations Police have charged Dillon James Miller, 27, with Dangerous Driving, Flight from Police and Driving While Disqualified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Six Nations Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

VEHICLE STRUCK BY ANOTHER AND FLED THE SCENE

Six Nations Police are investigating a vehicle being hit by another vehicle that took off down Second Line Road near the railway tracks west of Highway 6.

On Sunday January 15th, 2017, at 1:00 P.M., the Six Nations Police received information of a motor vehicle accident on 2nd Line Road which occurred on Thursday January 12th, 2016. The complainant reported that his vehicle was struck nearly head on by another vehicle on 2nd Line Road, near the railway tracks west of Highway 6.

The complainant’s vehicle sustained heavy damage and when he got out to look at the damage, the second vehicle drove around him and away from the scene.

The suspect vehicle was described as a black Chevy pickup truck, which should have front end damage. Police continue to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Six Nations Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca

