Hamilton Police investigating after evidence confirms Arson is the cause of the fire

Hamilton Police Detectives continue to investigate after evidence of arson determined to be the cause of the fire that engulfed the structure at 19 King Street West (Centennial Law Offices) just shortly after 12:30am on January 12, 2017. The Hamilton Police Service Arson Unit in conjunction with an investigator from the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office commenced an investigation into the cause of the fire. At this stage of the investigation, the cause has been identified as a Criminal act of Arson. Centennial Law partners and staff have been made aware of the cause and have been co-operating fully with the police investigation. Detectives are now seeking the public’s assistance to identify a male suspect that was captured on video surveillance footage in the act of setting the structure on fire….
