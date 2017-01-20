Daily
National News

Indigenous women’s concerns about tubal ligation spark external review

January 20, 2017 45 views

SASKATOON- One of Saskatchewan’s largest health regions says it’s launching an external review into concerns raised by some indigenous women who said they felt coerced into having tubal ligations after giving birth.

The women complained that they felt pressured by medical staff and others with the Saskatoon Health Region to undergo the procedure, which is considered a permanent method of birth control.

Tubal ligation involves clamping or severing a woman’s fallopian tubes.

The health region previously apologized to two aboriginal women who had the surgery after giving birth at Royal University Hospital.

The review will be led by Yvonne Boyer, a lawyer and Canada Research Chair in Aboriginal Health and Wellness at Brandon University, and Dr. Judy Bartlett, a physician and former professor with the College of Medicine at the University of Manitoba.

It is to begin later this month and is expected to wrap up this spring.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Feds dole out $146K to foes of proposed nuclear waste bunker near Lake Huron

January 20, 2017 50

By Colin Perkel THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO -Ten groups and individuals have been given another $146,000…

Read more
Daily

Statement by the Prime Minister of Canada on the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump as President of the United States of America

January 20, 2017 48

January 20, 2017 The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the inauguration…

Read more

Leave a Reply