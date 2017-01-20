Indigenous women’s concerns about tubal ligation spark external review

SASKATOON- One of Saskatchewan’s largest health regions says it’s launching an external review into concerns raised by some indigenous women who said they felt coerced into having tubal ligations after giving birth.

The women complained that they felt pressured by medical staff and others with the Saskatoon Health Region to undergo the procedure, which is considered a permanent method of birth control.

Tubal ligation involves clamping or severing a woman’s fallopian tubes.

The health region previously apologized to two aboriginal women who had the surgery after giving birth at Royal University Hospital.

The review will be led by Yvonne Boyer, a lawyer and Canada Research Chair in Aboriginal Health and Wellness at Brandon University, and Dr. Judy Bartlett, a physician and former professor with the College of Medicine at the University of Manitoba.

It is to begin later this month and is expected to wrap up this spring.

