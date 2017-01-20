Mom says five year old boy left in school bus all day after falling asleep

COCHIN, Sask.-A mother says she’s not happy with the response she’s gotten after her five-year-old son was left locked in an unheated bus garage for about seven hours after he fell asleep during the trip to school.

Carolyn Moccasin says she’s thankful her boy, Luke Keshane, is alive and unharmed but wants new policies put in place and a formal apology.

She says Luke was picked up by his school bus on the Saulteux First Nation around 7:30 or 8 a.m. Monday but when the other children were dropped off, the driver didn’t notice that the little boy had fallen asleep.

She says he wasn’t discovered until around 3 p.m. when another driver entered the garage.

Worse, she says Luke was put back on the bus for the 45-minute drive home after the incident, and the driver was handed a three-day suspension.

Saulteux Chief Kenny Moccasin says the band is taking the incident seriously and has sent a memo to drivers reminding them to do routine checks.

“We don’t take this too lightly,” says the chief, who is also Luke’s uncle. “Our priority is the safety of our children, to ensure that they make it to school and back home safe with parents.”

The First Nation contracts the bus service out to a family that has been operating buses for more than 25 years.

