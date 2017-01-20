National News
Police

OPP Charge Two Males After Fleeing A Traffic Stop

January 20, 2017 276 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County detachment has charged a 22-year-old male and 19-year-old male after police stopped a motor vehicle at a Highway 59 South Walsingham, Norfolk County, Ontario address. On Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at approximately 12:17 p.m., police were conducting patrols in the area of Highway 59, when a vehicle attracted the officer’s attention. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and investigated. As the officer conducted an investigation, the driver of the vehicle was subsequently arrested and taken into custody. While dealing with the driver, the passenger fled from vehicle and was last seen running through a farmer’s field. Members of the Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Services attended to aid in the search for the outstanding male. While officers were on…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
