OPP Investigate Break and Enter to Mount Pleasant Scape Spa

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) –Members of the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to attend a business located on Mount Pleasant Road in the County of Brant at approximately 8:30 a.m. on 18 January 2017 in response to an overnight break and enter. OPP officers conducted their investigation and found that unknown person(s) gained entry to Scape Spa located at 646 Mount Pleasant Road sometime in the early morning hours on 18 January 2017 and stole spa property valued at $2000. County of Brant OPP are asking for assistance from the public in locating and identifying the suspects and suspect vehicle in this case. Anyone with information about this or any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you…