Police

ESCAPED INMATE FROM CORRECTIONS FACILITY

January 24, 2017 523 views

On January 22nd, 2017, at 8:00 P.M., an inmate at the Henry Trail Corrections Facility in Kingston Ontario walked away from the facility. The inmate is DAVID RICHARD MARACLE, 51 years old.

MARACLE is a member of the Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

MARACLE is described as a First Nations male, 5’10” tall, 200lbs, with short dark hair.  When last seen, he was wearing green/grey cargo pants, a white t-shirt, and dark jacket/sweater.

MARACLE is a 3 time convicted serial rapist. He has a history of violent assaults on women. In 1997 he kidnapped a 14 year old Brantford girl at gunpoint and brutally raped her.

The public is asked to not approach MARACLE but call police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this person or any other incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

MAN THREATENED BY GRANDSON’S FATHER

January 24, 2017 621

On Friday January 20th, 2017, at 8:48 P.M., the Six Nations Police responded to a report…

Read more
Police

Brantford Police Charge Four In Kidnapping

January 23, 2017 12464

Three Brantford men and a Brantford woman are charged after a 26 year old male was…

Read more

Leave a Reply