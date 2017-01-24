ESCAPED INMATE FROM CORRECTIONS FACILITY

On January 22nd, 2017, at 8:00 P.M., an inmate at the Henry Trail Corrections Facility in Kingston Ontario walked away from the facility. The inmate is DAVID RICHARD MARACLE, 51 years old.

MARACLE is a member of the Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation.

MARACLE is described as a First Nations male, 5’10” tall, 200lbs, with short dark hair. When last seen, he was wearing green/grey cargo pants, a white t-shirt, and dark jacket/sweater.

MARACLE is a 3 time convicted serial rapist. He has a history of violent assaults on women. In 1997 he kidnapped a 14 year old Brantford girl at gunpoint and brutally raped her.

The public is asked to not approach MARACLE but call police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this person or any other incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

