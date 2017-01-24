Police

MAN THREATENED BY GRANDSON’S FATHER

January 24, 2017 621 views

On Friday January 20th, 2017, at 8:48 P.M., the Six Nations Police responded to a report of threats being made at a residence at 2446 Cauyga Road, Ohsweken.

Police arrived on scene but the suspect had left prior to police arrival.

The victim told police that he let the suspect (his grandson’s father) into the house to see the child but the suspect became angry and blamed the victims family for not letting him see the child in the past.

The suspect threatened to shoot the victim or anyone who would keep the child away from him.  A witness told the suspect that he had called police and the suspect left. The suspect is still at large.

The Six Nations Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

ESCAPED INMATE FROM CORRECTIONS FACILITY

January 24, 2017 524

On January 22nd, 2017, at 8:00 P.M., an inmate at the Henry Trail Corrections Facility in…

Read more
Police

Brantford Police Charge Four In Kidnapping

January 23, 2017 12464

Three Brantford men and a Brantford woman are charged after a 26 year old male was…

Read more

Leave a Reply