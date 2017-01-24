MAN THREATENED BY GRANDSON’S FATHER

On Friday January 20th, 2017, at 8:48 P.M., the Six Nations Police responded to a report of threats being made at a residence at 2446 Cauyga Road, Ohsweken.

Police arrived on scene but the suspect had left prior to police arrival.

The victim told police that he let the suspect (his grandson’s father) into the house to see the child but the suspect became angry and blamed the victims family for not letting him see the child in the past.

The suspect threatened to shoot the victim or anyone who would keep the child away from him. A witness told the suspect that he had called police and the suspect left. The suspect is still at large.

The Six Nations Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477

(TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

