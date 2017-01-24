Standing Rock tribe asks protesters to leave

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in south central North Dakota has formally asked protesters to leave their camp near a pipeline project.

In a message posted on Facebook the tribe says its governing council has passed a unanimous resolution asking protesters to leave their camp along the Cannon Ball River. The tribe’s request thanks protesters for calling attention to the tribe’s opposition to the Dakota Access pipeline running under the Missouri River near their reservation.

For Immediate Release. 1-21-17 The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is grateful to all who have stood with us during our efforts to secure a thorough review of the Dakota Access Pipeline. Because we worked together, the Federal Government will prepare an Environmental Impact Statement. Moving forward, our ultimate objective is best served by our elected officials, navigating strategically through the administrative and legal processes. Yesterday the Tribe passed a resolution brought forward by the Cannonball District which asked that no camps remain in the Cannonball District. Councilmen from across the reservation, including Cannonball, described the hardships and strain on the citizens and resources of our Nation. The Council passed the motion unanimously. For this reason, we ask the protectors to vacate the camps and head home with our most heartfelt thanks. Much work will be required to clean up before the spring thaw, which will flood the area. It is imperative we clean the camps and restore them to their original state before this flooding occurs. Once again, thank you, and we wish you well.

Protesters have been camped along the Missouri River for months as the pipeline nears completion.

The Obama administration ordered a temporary halt and further study in December, although that could change under new president Donald Trump.

Add Your Voice