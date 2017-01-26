Police

Brantford Police Close Wayne Gretzky Parkway Northbound Lanes For Investigation

January 26, 2017

On Thursday January 26, 2017 at approximately 6:25 AM Brantford Police Service were called after a male on a bicycle was struck by a motor vehicle.

A 48 year old Brantford man has been taken by Brant County Ambulance to Hamilton General Hospital with injuries.  An update will follow.

Wayne Gretzky Parkway northbound lanes between Elgin St. and Henry St. will be closed until approximately 12:00 today.

 

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

 

“Crime Prevention through Education and Awareness”

