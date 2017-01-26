OPP Investigating Death In Caledonia

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating after a deceased body was found near a public park at a McClung Road, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Tuesday January 24, 2017 at 9:19 p.m., OPP responded to McClung Road for an abandoned vehicle that was parked near the entrance to a public park. Investigation revealed the vehicle was associated to a person from the Brantford area who had been reported as missing. OPP found the vehicle to be unoccupied.

Members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the OPP Canine Unit conducted a search of the area and located a deceased body nearby.

OPP is continuing to investigate. The identity of the deceased will not be released at this time.

Though the OPP always encourages everyone to ensure their personal security, this is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no imminent concern to the public. If anyone has information related to this vehicle or incident, they are encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

