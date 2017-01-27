Manitoba’s top court opens floodgate to First Nations class action lawsuit

WINNIPEG-The Manitoba Court of Appeal says First Nations members who were forced off their land by flooding in 2011 can proceed with a class-action lawsuit against the provincial government.

Wednesday’s unanimous ruling from the three-member panel says the lawsuit makes the most sense, given the central question of whether the province’s actions to fight the high water caused the massive Interlake flooding that affected thousands of people.

The justices say the basis of the lawsuit will be to provide evidence the government’s actions caused the flooding that affected thousands of people.

Depending on the outcome of the case, upwards of 4,000 people stand to gain possible compensation for their losses, as well as damages.

Manitoba responded to the flood by diverting floodwater from the Assiniboine River system to Lake Manitoba, sparing the urban south from the brunt of the damage.

Four years later, nearly 2,000 evacuees were still living in Winnipeg apartments and rentals.

“The goal of access to justice favours certification in this case. A proceeding that allows the class of plaintiffs, many of whom have lost their homes due to flooding and have been displaced for lengthy periods of time, to share the costs of one common-issues lawsuit will help improve access to justice for them,” Justices Barbara Hamilton, Christopher Mainella and Jennifer Pfuetzner wrote in their joint ruling.

“The alternative would be for each plaintiff to bear the significant cost of an individual proceeding or, more realistically, be unable to bring any proceeding at all.”

Evacuees and their lawyers hailed the decision.

“We’re delighted, of course. The members of the reserves are going to get their day in court after a long, four-year struggle,”

said William Jenkins, a lead lawyer for the plaintiffs.

Jenkins is a retired justice with the Supreme Court of Ontario who is a member of the litigation department with the London, Ont., law firm McKenzie Lake.

“I can’t remember a stronger certification decision than this one,” said Jenkins.

The ruling opens the door to three possibilities for the province: the case could proceed to trial, the province could seek an out-of-court settlement over how it handled the 2011 flood, or it could appeal the ruling to the Supreme Court of Canada.

By late Thursday, the province said it was reviewing the ruling and had yet to determine its next step.

The First Nations of Pinaymootang (Fairford), Little Saskatchewan, Lake St. Martin and Dauphin River have long argued the province saved Winnipeg at the expense of flooding them out, but the province has always denied the charge.

The cost of accommodations to the federal government topped $90 million by 2014.

Clifford Anderson was in charge of flood protection in 2011 for Pinaymootang First Nation.

He recalled the province revised its flood forecasts three times that summer, ordering dikes to be built higher each time.

“If they had forecasted right off the bat how much water to expect, then maybe we would have had a chance of saving some of the houses,” he said. (Winnipeg Free Press)

