NEB Enbridge Line 10 pipeline approval sparks protest in Hamilton

January 27, 2017 197 views

HAMILTON ONT-The National Energy Board approval of Enbridge’s  controversial Line 10 expansion, that runs through the Haldimand Tract,  sparked a protest outside Hamilton’s Citizenship office Friday ( Jan 27) by about 50 people who gathered in frigid temperatures carrying signs, placards and even a cardboard stamp of approval.

The  protest was organzied by the Hamilton 350 environmental group.

Terrylynn Brant of Six Nations, who made headlines in October 2016 when she confronted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after an appearance in Hamilton, demanding that he keeps his promise to indigenous people, gave an impassioned speech about the National Energy Board’s  marginalization of indigenous peoples.

“I saw that we were referred to [in the NEB’s decision] as an Aboriginal group. I’m here to say today that I’m not an Aboriginal Group. I’m a Mohawk person, citizen of that nation,” she said.  “And the more they try to categorize us as if we don’t have names, then we can see how governments and people just try to run right over us.”

The NEB announced Thursday that it had approved Enbridge’s $219 million plan to replace 12-inch pipe with new 20 inch pipe. The work will stretch from Westover to the Nanticoke Junction Facility in Glanbrook .

In a release Thursday the board said “The NEB believes the project is in the public interest.  The three member board concluded said the project is “unlikely to have significant adverse environmental effects.

There are 46 conditions attached to the approval that focus on environmental protection and emergency management.

Enbridge says  the likelihood of a leak is low and the company leaving old pipe in the ground is the “least disruptive option to the environment.”

The NEB said it had 15 applicants appear before it and said at its community meeting  in Hamilton last year  the  Six Nations  Band Council  provided oral traditional evidence and engaged in oral cross examination and final argument.

