NEWS ALERT: Cornwall Police capture escaped sex offender David R Maracle

By Lynda Powless

Editor

Convicted sex offender David R. Maracle who escaped from the Collins Bay Institution in Kingston has been captured.

OPP said Maracle was arrested Thursday night by Cornwall Police after they were contacted by a citizen who recognized him. He was arrested at a shopping centre without incident at about 8 p.m. Thursday.

OPP Sgt Steven Sermet told Turtle Island News this morning, “the citizen recognized him from all the great media attention thanks for your help.”

Maracle, 51, escaped last Sunday. A combined Kingston Police and OPP manhunt i that included the OPP, Repeat Offenders Parole Enforcement Team (ROPE) launched an immediate manhunt for the dangerous offender.

Maracle, was convicted of a series of sexual assaults in the 1980’s and 1990’s, including a horrific attack on a then-14-year-old girl.

Maracle was last seen leaving the minimum security Henry Trail Correctional Facility located on the grounds of Collins Bay Institution at 1453 Bath Road Sunday. He did not return by the required time, 8 p.m. Sunday.

Maracle was released on parole in 2015 after serving six years.

He was convicted for sexually assaulting a woman in 1987, raping and choking a common-law partner in 1997, and in 1997 for kidnapping a 14-year-old Brantford schoolgirl by gunpoint and repeatedly raping her.

The teenager had been walking to her high school in Brantford when Maracle grabbed her, took her into the wooded area of the Glebe Farms, where he bound her and repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

The girl was blindfolded and then taken in a motor vehicle to another wooded area where she was sexually assaulted again.

She was forcibly confined and driven to a third location along Fifth Line east of Cayuga Road on Six Nations. She was sexually assaulted a third time and left bound and blindfolded in the wooded area

The young girl was able to free herself and get help from a nearby resident. She called a family member who contacted police.

Maracle escaped Collins Bay on foot. He was described as:

-Indigenous-5’10”

-about 200 lbs -short, dark hair -last seen wearing green or grey cargo pants, a white t-shirt, and a dark jacket/sweater

Maracle has a long time offender designation.

Henry Trail Community Correctional Centre (CCC), is a federally operated community-based residential facility similar to a halfway house with 24-hour supervision, programs, and interventions. The residence accommodate offenders who have been released to the community on unescorted temporary absences, day parole, full parole, work release, statutory release, as well as those subject to long-term supervision orders.

Maracle completed his sentence on October 22, 2015 but was under a Long-Term Supervision Order (LTSO). A LTSO ensures high-risk offenders are supervised for up to 10 years after their sentences expire. The order is imposed by the Court at sentencing and goes into effect when an offender has completed his or her sentence. In Maracle’s case he is under supervision until 2025.

Offenders under a long-term supervision order must abide by specific conditions. If the conditions are breached, the offender may be taken back into custody and returned to a federal penitentiary.

Add Your Voice