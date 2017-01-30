Brantford Police Weekend Crime Briefs

Type: Domestic Dispute

On Friday, January 27, 2017 at approximately 12:15 p.m. a man and woman, who are in a relationship, got into a verbal dispute in their home. The argument escalated and the man pushed the woman into a door. He then grabbed a pot of coffee and poured it on her. The woman attempted to get to the home phone to contact help and the man smashed it, preventing her from doing so. The woman was able to get to her cell phone and contacted Community Patrol Officers for assistance. The man initially fled the residence, however returned a short time later and was arrested.

As a result, a 25 year-old Brantford man was charged with Assault, Assault with a Weapon, and Mischief. He was held for a bail hearing.

Domestic assaults are criminal offences. Before life stressors escalate to the point of physical violence and threats, the Brantford Police Service encourages men and women who are experiencing difficulties, to take advantage of the services offered in the community.

For our Community Partners link please view

http://www.brantfordpolice.ca/community-partners

For information about Victim Services of Brant please view

http://www.brantfordpolice.ca/victim-services-brant

On Friday, January 27, 2017 at approximately 1:50 p.m. a man attended a business on Market Street South and selected an item off of the shelf. The man concealed the item in his clothing and left the store without making any attempt to pay for it. The man then returned at 1:55 p.m., 5:00 p.m. and 5:05 p.m. and each time selected an item off of the shelf, concealed it in his clothing and left the store without making any attempt to pay for the item. After the fourth incident, Community Patrol Officers were contacted and a description of the man was provided. He was located a short distance away and arrested.

As a result, a 24 year-old Brantford man was charged with Theft x’s 4 and Possession of Stolen Property. He was released on a Promise to Appear for a future court date.

Type: Impaired Driver

On Sunday, January 29, 2017 at approximately 5:20 a.m. a concerned citizen contacted the Brantford Police Service in regards to a person who was possibly impaired and just got into a vehicle on Muirhead Crescent. Community Patrol Officers attended the area and located the vehicle. Officers were able to observe discarded empty alcohol containers outside the vehicle. Police spoke with the man occupying the drivers’ seat and he displayed signs of impairment. He was subsequently arrested and transported to the Brantford Police Station where he provided samples of his breath as required by law. The results were 202 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood and 205 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood. The legal limit is 80 mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood.

As a result, a 25 year-old Brantford man was charged with Impaired Care or Control of a Motor vehicle and Over 80 mg. He was released on a Promise to Appear for a future court date. The vehicle was seized for a mandatory seven day impoundment.

Type: Fraud

On Friday, January 20, 2017 at approximately 5:50 p.m. a man attended a business on Henry Street and selected numerous items from the shelves. The man then attended the customer service desk and returned the items to the store, receiving a refund on a store gift card. On Thursday, January 26, 2017 at approximately 3:30 p.m. the man attended the store again and selected numerous items from the shelves. The man attended the customer service desk and attempted to return the items, however the cashier became suspicious and the man fled the store. Community Patrol Officers were contacted and through investigation, the man was identified.

On Sunday, January 29, 2017 at approximately 11:00 a.m. police located the man and he was arrested.

As a result, a 44 year-old Brantford man was charged with Fraud, Attempt Fraud, and Breach of Probation. He was held for a bail hearing.

Type: Breach of Conditions

On Sunday, January 29, 2017 at approximately 6:00 p.m. a woman returned home to find her ex-boyfriend inside her residence asleep on the couch. The woman woke the man and asked him to leave and he refused. The woman contacted Community Patrol Officers for assistance. Through investigation, it was learned that the man is currently bound by court appointed conditions not to be around the woman.

As a result, the man was arrested and charged with Breach of Recognizance. He was held for a bail hearing.

Type: Break and Enter

On Monday, January 30, 2017 at approximately 12:00 a.m. unknown person(s) used a pick-up truck to break through the front doors of a business on King George Road. The suspect(s) then stole an ATM machine and fled the area. Community Patrol Officers were contacted to investigate. A short period of time later, the vehicle was located in Norfolk County on fire with the ATM machine. Through investigation it was learned that the truck had been reported stolen from Woodstock. Police continue their investigation. Anyone with information is

