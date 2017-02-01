Local News

Brantford judge creating Indigenous Peoples Courts

February 1, 2017 51 views
Justice Gethin Edward

By Alex Riese and Lynda Powless Writers In five minutes a decision about a person’s future had to be made. That five minute revelation sparked an idea that spanned a three year journey for Brantford Justice Gethin Edwards who now heads the city’s Indigenous Persons’ Court (IPC). He told about 200 people at the third installment of the Friends and Neighbours Group lecture series on Jan. 25, that he was dealing with a number of guilty pleas in his court room when the revelation struck. Two accused were both charged with disqualified driving, but one was native and the other non-native. Edward said that his usual sentence was a custodial disposition… 30 days. But recent Supreme Court of Canada decisions reflecting the large numbers of indigneous people being incarcerated required…

