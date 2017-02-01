Brantford Police Traffic Unit Seeking Witnesses of Motor Vehicle Collision

BRANTFORD, ONT-The Brantford Police Service Traffic Unit investigators are seeking assistance from the public in regards to an early morning collision that occurred on January 26, 2017 between a cyclist and a vehicle.

On Thursday, January 26, 2017 at approximately 6:25 a.m. a 48 year-old man was travelling on a bicycle in the area of Wayne Gretzky Parkway and Carter Street. The man attempted to cross Wayne Gretzky Parkway when he was struck by a beige coloured Jeep Liberty which was travelling northbound on Wayne Gretzky Parkway. Concerned citizens stopped to offer assistance and Police and Paramedics were contacted. The man was transported to hospital where he is receiving treatment for his non-life threatening injuries.

The Brantford Police Service Traffic Unit investigators are continuing their investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Sergeant Keith Tollar at 519-756-0113 ext. 2214.

People who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519- 750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a webtip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

The Brantford Police Service offers the following cycling safety tips:

-Check the condition of the cycle and wear safety helmets and pads before setting off

-Obey traffic light signals, traffic signs and road markings

– Wear bright or light-coloured clothing during the day and reflective or fluorescent clothing at night or in poor visibility conditions.

– Always keep your hands on the handlebar and feet on the pedals

– Dismount from cycle when crossing pedestrian crossings.

– Always pay attention to : Signals of other road users , Obstacles on pavement, Parked vehicles, and be beware of their car doors being opened when you passing along.

– Choose a cycle which best suits your physical condition.

Brantford Police Crime Briefs

Brant County OPP seeking thieves who stole ATM

COUNTY OF BRANT, ON –Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to attend a gas station located on Colborne Street in the County of Brant at approximately 4:00 a.m. on 28 January 2017 in response to a break and enter.

The OPP investigation found that 2 unknown persons gained entry by smashing a glass door at The Esso gas Bar located at 693 Colborne Street west in the County of Brant once inside thieves stole an ATM machine and did extensive damage to the building in the process.

County of Brant OPP are asking for assistance from the public in identifying suspects and suspect vehicle in this case. If you recognize the people or vehicle in this video please contact the County of Brant OPP Criminal Investigation unit at 1-888-310-1122.

Brant County OPP OFFICER finds missing Smokey the Pot Belly Pig

COUNTY OF BRANT, ON –Members of the County of Brant Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a residence in response to a missing 3 month old Pot Belly Pig at approximately 11:45 a.m. on 30 January 2017.

OPP officers drove around the area of the twelfth concession residence and located the animal and after a short foot chase caught the family pet.

Because of the dedication and compassion of the officer Smokey the Pot Belly Pig was returned to his family.

Anyone with information about any incident in the County of Brant can call the County of Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

