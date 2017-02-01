Cleanup begins at Dakota Access pipeline protest camp

View Video: Clean up begins at Dakota Access Pipeline Protest Camp By Blake Nicholson THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CANNONBALL, N.D.-Cleanup is underway at a North Dakota encampment where Dakota Access pipeline opponents have protested for months. Dump trucks and heavy machinery rolled into the protest camp near the site of the Dakota Access Pipeline Monday, and crews began filling large dumpsters with garbage that has accumulated, much of it now buried under snow. The Standing Rock Sioux has has organized the cleanup with the help of a non-profit from South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation. The tribe hopes to complete the work before any spring floodwaters from the Cannonball River can wash debris into the Missouri River. The camp is near the rivers’ confluence. It’s been home since August to thousands of pipeline…



