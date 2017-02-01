Daily
National News

Federal government seeking cross Canada settlement over ”60s Scoop’

February 1, 2017 43 views

OTTAWA- Indigenous Affairs Minister Carolyn Bennett says the federal government wants to settle legal action around the so-called ’60s Scoop, a period when indigenous children were removed from their homes and placed in care.

Bennett calls the period a “dark and painful” chapter for Canada and says several parties have expressed interest in settlement discussions.

She says negotiation, rather than litigation, is critical to address historical wrongs.

In Ontario, a class-action lawsuit on the issue should be in a judge’s hands by the end of the week following a last-minute cancellation of a hearing that had been scheduled for Thursday.

Two former aboriginal leaders were expected to tell the court about the advice they would have given the government _ had they been asked, on helping on-reserve children retain their cultural identities after placement in non-indigenous homes.

Instead, government lawyers this week informed a Superior Court justice that they no longer planned to cross-examine the two elders.

 

