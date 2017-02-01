Former elected chief in dispute over cost of base

Six Nations Band Council has turned down a request to pay a $12,800 bill on the legendary Tom Longboat statue at the Six Nations recreation grounds saying the claim is baseless. Former Six Nations Elected Chief and noted sculptor Dave General claims the Six Nations band Administration is withholding payments from the Challenge and Triumph Sculpture thatnow graces the entranceway to the Dajoh Youth and Elder’s Centre at the Six Nations recreation grounds. The statue of legendary Six Nations runner Tom Longboat had been displayed at the 2016 Pan-Am Games in Toronto and was transferred to Six Nations after the games. But Six Nations Elected Council says no. The issue was brought before Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) earlier this month who denied General’s request for payment. The sculpture was…



