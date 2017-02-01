Local News

NEB approval of Enbridge Line 10 “another blow to climate stability”

February 1, 2017 55 views
Kenny Kirkwood (left) a musician and pipeline activist, and Six Nations’ Terrylynn Brant at Hamilton 350’s pipeline protest. (Photo by Jim C Powless)

By Alex Riese Writer HAMILTON-The National Energy Board’s (NEB) decision last week allowing Enbridge’s $219 million Line 10 pipeline expansion to go gorward is “another blow to climate stability” said Hamilton 350 Committee for Change. Hamilton 350 Committee for Change co-ordinator Don MClean told a protest group outside the Hamilton Citizenship Office the Line 10 decision is “illegitimate and another blow to climate stability.” About 50 people gathered in the frigid cold, carrying signs, placards, and a cardboard stamp of approval in protest of the neb decision. Approved by the NEB on Jan. 26, the project will replace the current 12-inch pipe with new 20-inch pipe, stretching from Westover to the Nanticoke Junction Facility in Glanbrook. The board said in a press release that it “believes the pipeline is in…

