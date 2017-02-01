Daily
Standing Rock leader renews vow to stop easement

February 1, 2017 39 views

BISMARCK, N.D-Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault is renewing the tribe’s vow to go to court if an easement is granted to finish the Dakota Access pipeline.

Archambault spoke after North Dakota Sen. John Hoeven said the acting secretary of the Army had directed the Army Corps to “proceed” with an easement that would allow the pipeline to be finished. It’s complete except for a stretch under Lake Oahe in southern North Dakota.

Members of Archambault’s tribe, along with thousands of supporters from around the country, have spent months protesting the pipeline. They warn it could leak and pollute water, although developer Energy Transfer Partners says the pipeline would be safe.

Archambault says the possibility that the easement will be granted “is a good indicator of what this country is going to be up against in the next four years.”

 

Daily

Daily

