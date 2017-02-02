Dakota Sioux leader says protesters new camp “undermines” tribe’s case

BISMARCK, N.D.- Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault is criticizing Dakota Access oil pipeline opponents who set up a camp on private land in protest of the four state, $3.8 billion Dakota Access oil pipeline.

Archambault says in a statement released Tuesday, the move undermines the tribe’s efforts to make a legitimate case against the pipeline, which the tribe says threatens its drinking water. (Full statement follows)

Authorities arrested 74 protesters after they set up teepees Wednesday on land owned by the pipeline developer.

The camp was set up Wednesday on higher ground near the protesters’ flood-prone main camp in southern North Dakota.

Protesters in Facebook posts described what they called the “Last Child” camp as “peaceful assembly” on land they believe rightfully belongs to American Indians under treaties.

Among those arrested is an American Indian activist who unsuccessfully ran for Congress last fall .

Formal charges are pending against Chase Iron Eyes, who’s been helping organize opposition to the $3.8 billion pipeline the Standing Rock Sioux says threatens its drinking water. He didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The site is near the main protest camp that has existed for months on federal land, and still is home to several hundred protesters. Archambault has called on that camp to disband in recent weeks, saying “the fight is no longer here, but in the halls and courts of the federal government.”

Morton County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Rob Keller said there were no reports of injuries.

On Tuesday a group of U.S. military veterans vowed to block completion of the hotly disputed Dakota Access pipeline, despite the secretary of the Army giving the project the green light.

“We are committed to the people of Standing Rock, we are committed to nonviolence, and we will do everything within our power to ensure that the environment and human life are respected. That pipeline will not get completed. Not on our watch,” said Anthony Diggs, a spokesman for Veterans Stand.

Diggs added that the group hopes to raise enough funds “to have a larger, solid boots-on-the-ground presence.”

The secretary of the Army instructed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to grant Energy Transfer Partners the easement it needs to complete the final stretch of its $3.7 billion pipeline, Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kevin Cramer, both of North Dakota, said Tuesday. President Donald Trump last week signed executive actions to advance construction for Dakota Access and another disputed pipeline.

Veterans Stand has raised $37,000 since launching a GoFundMe campaign last week. Part of that money will go to “basic transport of supplies and personnel,” Diggs told CNBC.

The Standing Rock Sioux tribe said Tuesday the Corps lacks the statutory authority to stop an environment review and issue the easement.

The tribe opposes construction, saying the pipeline passes beneath a source for its drinking water and construction would disrupt sacred land. Their campaign has drawn thousands of protesters to camps near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, in recent months.

To abandon the study “would amount to a wholly unexplained and arbitrary change based on the president’s personal views and, potentially, personal investments,” the tribe said in a statement.

Trump’s financial disclosures show he owned shares of Energy Transfer Partners, the company building the Dakota Access pipeline. Staffers for Trump say he has sold that investment, but that has not yet been confirmed by any further financial disclosures.

It’s difficult to argue that the secretary of the Army lacks the authority to grant the easement, said Bruce Huber, an associate professor of law at the University of Notre Dame who specializes in environmental law.

However, any halt to the environmental study will face a high burden proof, he said. That’s because the Army’s assistant secretary for civil works is on the record as saying other routes should be explored and an environmental study is the best way to do that.

In December, the Corps denied the easement and said the best path forward would be to consider alternative routes for the project by conducting an environmental review with public input and analysis.

“That’s an unclear bit of law there, whether the process can simply be terminated,” Huber said. “You can bet your bottom dollar it will be litigated.”

The Standing Rock Sioux also took issue with Republican lawmakers who claimed the easement had already been granted. The headline on Cramer’s statement on Tuesday read, “Approved — Dakota Access Pipeline receives federal easement.

The Indigenous Environmental Network raised concerns that attempts to force through approval would stoke tension at protest camps, where activists have already clashed with law enforcement.

“Instead of following proper legal procedure and completing the Environmental Impact Study, the Army has chosen to escalate an already tense situation, go against their own processes and potentially put people in harm’s way,” the network said in a statement.

In his statement, Hoeven said various agencies are working to bring in more “federal law enforcement resources to support state and local law enforcement.”

The latest flare-up occurred last month when the Morton County Sheriff’s Department used foam rubber bullets, pepper spray and smoke canisters to disperse protesters. The activists attempted to enter private property and threw projectiles at authorities, the department said.

A department spokesperson said there are still about 300 people at three camps on or near the Standing Rock reservation.

Last week, Veterans Stand announced plans to support the protesters camped out in North Dakota. Those efforts include a plan to quickly mobilize thousands of U.S. military veterans to return to Standing Rock after about 4,000 traveled there in December.

The presence of veterans among protesters potentially sets up a public relations challenge for the Trump team.

Efforts by activists to boost their presence could be hampered by forecasts for flooding in the region. Numbers have already dwindled due to harsh winter weather-Associated Press-Canadian Press-

Statement from Chairman Dave Archambault II Last night, a group of campers moved materials onto private land. This group’s actions do not represent the tribe nor the original intent of the water protectors. If we are to fight for treaty rights, then we must all work together. Tribes came to Standing Rock in support of our tribe’s effort with the recognition that it will reflect back on us all. This type of action was not undertaken in that spirit, because instead of empowering us, it undermines us. The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and allies have been leading the battle in federal court to protect our treaty rights. Not just our tribe’s land, but the treaty rights of all the Oceti Sakowin. The pipeline threatens our rights to hunt and fish. It also threatens our water rights—something we have seen successfully defended in Indian Country. This is what we seek to defend here. Those who planned to occupy the new camp are putting all of our work at risk. They also put peoples’ lives at risk. We have seen what brutality law enforcement can inflict with little provocation. There could be sacred sites on that property. These continuing actions in the face of the tribes’ plea to stand down only harm the cause that everyone came here to support. Yesterday, some took advantage of the impending easement and used it as a call back to camp. Please, once again, we ask that people do not return to camp. The fight is no longer here, but in the halls and courts of the federal government. Here at the camp, those who remain should be working together to help clean and restore the land. When I talk to people at the camp, they say I only talk for my tribe, which is true. They say I am not their leader, and I agree. I was elected by members of my tribe. It is this tribe, the Standing Rock Sioux, whose land is most at risk. It is also our court case at risk, but in reality, all of our treaty rights are at risk. If we want to be treated as nations then we must behave as such. In these past few weeks at camp, I see no reflection of our earlier unity, and without unity we lose. Every action taken here is scrutinized at the highest level, and taints the capacity for good will. We need to take the lessons from this experience and get ready for the next battle; there are many to come with this new president”

