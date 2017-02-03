Police

Brantford Police Charge Women With Assault With a Weapon

February 3, 2017 238 views

On Thursday, February 2, 2017 at approximately 4:30 p.m. a man and woman, who are not in a relationship, got into a verbal argument at the woman’s residence. The argument escalated and the woman punched the man in the face and kicked him. The man attempted to get away from the woman and exited to the front of the house. The woman followed the man and struck him in the head with a beer bottle. The strike knocked the man unconscious and caused a cut to his face. When the man woke, he returned to his residence and contacted Community Patrol Officer for assistance.
As a result, Theresa Lynn LESTER, 44 years of Greenwich Street was arrested and charged with Assault with a Weapon and Assault. She was held for a bail hearing.

