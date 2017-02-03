Brantford Police Conduct Drug Raid

On February 2, 2017, at approximately 2:20 p.m., members of the Brantford Police Street Crimes & Community Patrol Units entered a residence on Peel Street on the strength of a Controlled Drugs & Substances Act authorization. The following was located during a search of the residence:

2 grams of crack cocaine (street value $200)

10 grams of cocaine (street value $1,000)

1 grams of crystal methamphetamine (street value $5,600)

4 x 6 mg hydromorphone contin capsules (street value $25)

3 x 9 mg hydromorphone contin capsules (street value $30)

3 x 4 mg Dilaudid tablets (street value $60)

4 x Tylenol #3 tablets (street value $15)

37 x 2mg Clonazepam tablets (street value $75)

$2,020 in Canadian currency

Packaging materials

Scales

49 year old adult female charged with the following:

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: cocaine , contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances act

Possession of a substance in schedule IV for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: clonazepam, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: crack cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: hydromorphone contin, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: Dilaudid, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: crystal methamphetamine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: Codeine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Breach of recognizance order contrary to Section 145(3) of the Criminal Code

Possession of property obtained by crime contrary to section 354(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

46 year old adult male charged with the following:

Breach of probation order contrary to Section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: crack cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: hydromorphone contin, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: Dilaudid, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: crystal methamphetamine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a substance in schedule IV for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: clonazepam, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: Codeine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Possession of property obtained by crime contrary to section 354(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

39 year old adult male charged with the following:

Breach of probation order contrary to Section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: crack cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: hydromorphone contin, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: Dilaudid, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: crystal methamphetamine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a substance in schedule IV for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: clonazepam, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: Codeine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Possession of property obtained by crime contrary to section 354(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

39 year old adult female charged with the following:

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: crack cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: hydromorphone contin, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: Dilaudid, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: crystal methamphetamine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a substance in schedule IV for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: clonazepam, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: Codeine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Possession of property obtained by crime contrary to section 354(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

43 year old adult female charged with the following:

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: crack cocaine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: hydromorphone contin, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: Dilaudid, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: crystal methamphetamine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession of a substance in schedule IV for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: clonazepam, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances act

Possession of a substance in schedule 1 for the purpose of trafficking, to wit: Codeine, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Possession of property obtained by crime contrary to section 354(1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

The accused parties have all been held for bail.

Anyone with information on any other drug-related activities is asked to contact the Street Crime Unit of the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-0113 ext. 2286.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant- Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a web tip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

