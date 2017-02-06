Extensive property damage in fail to remain collision

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a fail to remain motor vehicle collision that occurred at a Lakeshore Road, Selkirk, Haldimand County, Ontario address. On Sunday February 5, 2017 at 9:16 a.m., OPP responded to Lakeshore Road after a resident reported that their vehicle was struck as well as several mail boxes and a utility control box. The resident reported that the vehicle involved had left the area. OPP investigation has determined that between Saturday February 4, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. and Sunday February 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., the suspect vehicle was travelling west bound on Lakeshore Road and left the roadway striking several mail boxes, a utility control box and a vehicle that was parked in a driveway. The suspect…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice