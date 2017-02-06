Local News
Police

Extensive property damage in fail to remain collision

February 6, 2017 49 views

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a fail to remain motor vehicle collision that occurred at a Lakeshore Road, Selkirk, Haldimand County, Ontario address. On Sunday February 5, 2017 at 9:16 a.m., OPP responded to Lakeshore Road after a resident reported that their vehicle was struck as well as several mail boxes and a utility control box. The resident reported that the vehicle involved had left the area. OPP investigation has determined that between Saturday February 4, 2017 at 10:00 p.m. and Sunday February 5, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., the suspect vehicle was travelling west bound on Lakeshore Road and left the roadway striking several mail boxes, a utility control box and a vehicle that was parked in a driveway. The suspect…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

Brantford Police Charge Women With Assault With a Weapon

February 3, 2017 369

On Thursday, February 2, 2017 at approximately 4:30 p.m. a man and woman, who are not…

Read more
Police

Brantford Police Conduct Drug Raid

February 3, 2017 838

On February 2, 2017, at approximately 2:20 p.m., members of the Brantford Police Street Crimes &…

Read more