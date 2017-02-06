Daily
Los Angeles marchers protest Trump orders on oil pipelines

February 6, 2017 98 views

LOS ANGELES- Hundreds of marchers are taking to the streets of downtown Los Angeles to demonstrate against President Donald Trump’s executive order fast-tracking the Dakota Access and Keystone XL oil pipelines.

Protesters hoisting signs and chanting slogans gathered Sunday near Pershing Square and began marching about a mile for a rally at the Edward Roybal Federal Building.

Police say the gathering is peaceful and no disruptions or arrests have been reported.

Opponents say the proposed $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline threatens the water supply and sacred sites of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

President Trump has said he wants to move forward with Dakota Access and the Keystone XL pipeline, which would connect Canada’s tar sands with Gulf Coast refineries.

Feb 5,2017. Los Angeles Ca. Hundreds show up during a demonstration in downtown Los Angeles Sunday against President Donald TrumpÕs executive order that fast-tracks the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. Protesters march from Pershing square to the Edward Roybal Federal Building. Photo by Gene Blevins/LA DailyNews

