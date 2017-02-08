Local News

CHA-CHING $ LOSS SN Band Council could be losing out on funding dollars

February 8, 2017 35 views

Six Nations Band Council dropping out of some Provincial Territorial Organizations (PTO) may be causing them to lose thousands of dollars in potential education, health and child welfare funding.  Band Council learned Monday that because a Chiefs of Ontario (COO) employee remembered to ask about education  community engagement funding for Six Nations, the community will be receiving an estimated $16,000. New Credit and Gull Bay will recieve $9,000 each  to spend  by March.  The COO Education director remembered thre three communities weren’t part of the $3.1 million the PTO’s received in November to engage communities in education. Six Nations has dropped any memberships with PTOs.  The PTO’s receive funding  for a variety of issues, they then divide it between their members. Six Nations only learns of any funding if they happen…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Thunder Bay, Ont., man charged in fatal 3 vehicle crash on Highway 61

February 8, 2017 36

THUNDER BAY, Ont.- Provincial police say a man is facing charges arising from a fatal three-vehicle…

Read more
Local News

Six Nations Police recover stolen vehicle using GPS

February 8, 2017 44

A quick thinking owner who activated his GPS tracker called in Six Nations Police after locating…

Read more