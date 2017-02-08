CHA-CHING $ LOSS SN Band Council could be losing out on funding dollars

Six Nations Band Council dropping out of some Provincial Territorial Organizations (PTO) may be causing them to lose thousands of dollars in potential education, health and child welfare funding. Band Council learned Monday that because a Chiefs of Ontario (COO) employee remembered to ask about education community engagement funding for Six Nations, the community will be receiving an estimated $16,000. New Credit and Gull Bay will recieve $9,000 each to spend by March. The COO Education director remembered thre three communities weren’t part of the $3.1 million the PTO’s received in November to engage communities in education. Six Nations has dropped any memberships with PTOs. The PTO’s receive funding for a variety of issues, they then divide it between their members. Six Nations only learns of any funding if they happen…



