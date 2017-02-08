Council pays fees to send councillor to principal’s course

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations new District One Councillor, Audrey Powless-Bomberry is going back to school. At Six Nations Council expense. Six Nations Band council approved a request from Powless-Bomberry to pay the $350 tuition fee to attend an Ontario Principals’ Council- Education Law qualification program. The Ontario course is aimed at providing participants with information on Ontario education law and statutes with an emphasis on the laws, regulations and policies at a federal level to a board. Certifications in the courses are needed to apply for superintendent positions in various school boards or to assess schools and school boards. Powless-Bomberry works for INAC as a principal at Jamieson Elementary School. Jamieson is one of five Six Nations schools under federal operation. In her first term at band council…