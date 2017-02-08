Local News
Repairs to the Mohawk Institute Residential school

February 8, 2017 42 views
Repairs to the Mohawk Institute Residential school, Canada’s most notorious residential school inflicting trauma and abuse upon native children, have begun. Now, the Woodland Cultural Centre, Jessica Powless, outreach coordinator, said the renovations are part of the Save the Evidence campaign that runs through three phases and will cost an estimated $10.5 million dollars.

