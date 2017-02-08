Six Nations Police recover stolen vehicle using GPS

A quick thinking owner who activated his GPS tracker called in Six Nations Police after locating his stolen vehicle Thursday January 23rd, 2017, on Second Line Road in Ohsweken. The vehicle owner told police where his vehicle was located and police went to the residence at 905 2nd Line Road. Police asked the homeowner for permission to attempt to locate the stolen vehicle. Permission was granted and the stolen vehicle was located along with two other vehicles which had previously been reported stolen. The three stolen vehicles were towed off the property. The Six Nations Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca. Hagersville man charged with careless driving…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice