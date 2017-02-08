Thunder Bay, Ont., man charged in fatal 3 vehicle crash on Highway 61

THUNDER BAY, Ont.- Provincial police say a man is facing charges arising from a fatal three-vehicle collision a month ago on Highway 61 in Thunder Bay, Ont. Investigators say a dark-coloured sport utility vehicle was travelling southbound on the highway on Jan. 6 and a light-coloured SUV was also going southbound behind it. They say the dark-coloured SUV collided with a northbound car at the Kaministiquia Bridge and then the light-coloured SUV also collided with the car. The woman driving the light-coloured SUV, a male driver of the dark SUV and the female passenger of the car all suffered serious injuries. Police say the driver of the car, 45-year-old Rachel Legarde of Fort William First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene. OPP say a 48-year-old Thunder Bay man is to…



