Winnipeg Police Board chairman offers to resign over residential schools remarks

WINNIPEG-The chairman of the Winnipeg Police Board has resigned over comments he made about residential schools.

Winnipeg Coun. Jeff Browaty in December questioned the need for city staff to be educated about residential schools.

He said he didn’t think it was necessary for “a grass cutter, payroll clerk or pothole filler to take this training,” although he later said sensitivity training was important and apologized for his remarks.

Browaty says in a statement on Facebook that he meant no harm or offence to any individual or group.

On Tuesday, the police board called for Mayor Brian Bowman to replace Browaty as its chairman.

Bowman accepted the councillor’s resignation.

“My preference was to speak directly to Councillor Browaty in person upon his return about the concerns raised,” Bowman said in a statement Wednesday.

“In light of Councillor Browaty’s decision to resign, I will now turn my attention towards identifying a new chair of the Winnipeg Police Board.”

The police board said in a letter to the mayor that “the relationship between its indigenous council and Councillor Browaty, who chairs our board and its indigenous liaison committee, is not conducive to a good working relationship.”

Browaty said in his statement Wednesday that he had spoken in private “frankly and from the heart” to the police board

“If there was confusion for what I said in council in December, I have said I am sorry,” he wrote.

“I felt that if training is to be paid for by taxpayers, I wanted to fully know where said funds were coming from and how much it was going to cost. My framing of the issue was less than eloquent and for that I apologize.”

Browaty said he still plans to take the city’s residential school training in March.

