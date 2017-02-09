Daily
First Nations interpretive centre near Saskatoon would like to be UNESCO site

February 9, 2017 51 views

SASKATOON-A First Nations park and interpretive centre near Saskatoon is hoping that a $40-million transformation will help it in a bid to be named a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Thundering Ahead campaign is raising funds to expand and revitalize Wanuskewin Heritage Park and bring back bison to Saskatchewan’s plains.

CEO Dana Soonias says the park allows people to connect to 6,000 years of history.

Soonias says the goal is to expand the park to more than 400 hectares and complete renovations at the interpretive centre in the next three years.

The campaign has so far raised two-thirds of its goal.

Felix Thomas, chief of the Saskatoon Tribal Council, says the relationship indigenous people have with bison is about more than just food and warmth.

“They were almost decimated over a course of 150 years, but now there’s a resiliency amongst the bison. The population numbers are coming up,” Thomas said Thursday. “It’s a story about resilience as with our culture and our language.”

Wanuskewin Heritage Park is a National Historic Site because of its archeological richness representing thousands of years of northern plains history.

It announced last year that it intends to seek UNESCO World Heritage status.

