One man has died and a second hospitalized due to suspected cocaine overdose at Six Nations

Police investigating possible contamination with fentanyl Six Nations Police are investigating the death of a 39 year old man and hospitalization of a second as a result of a possible cocaine overdose. Police responded to a report of a possible drug overdose at a Fourth Line Road house Wednesday, February 8th, 2016, at 12:00 noon. Ambulance and paramedics were on scene when police arrived. Emergency responders found a 39-year-old, deceased male, in the house. Investigators were advised by a resident of the house and friend of the deceased, that he had been a guest at the residence for the past 2 weeks. The deceased had been drinking and doing cocaine until the early morning hours of February 8th. The deceased was found laying on the floor and believed to be…
