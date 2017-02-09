OPP charge Simcoe man with internet luring

Local News
Oxford County, ON – The  Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit assisted by the Norfolk County OPP detachment have arrested and charged a Norwich Township man following a three week internet luring investigation. In January 2017, Norfolk County OPP received a complaint from a parent in regards to a person communicating inappropriately on the internet with their child. The matter was turned over to the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit for investigation. On February 8th, 2017 police arrested and charged Matthew James MONAHAN, 21 years, of Norwich Township Ontario. He was charged with three counts of Luring a Child for a Sexual Purpose and one count of Sending Sexually Explicit Material to a Person Under 16 Years of Age. The accused was released with conditions. He is scheduled…

