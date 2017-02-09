Local News
Six Nations Police investigate break in

Six Nations Police are investigating the break-in of a local craftsman workshop in Ohsweken  Thursday January 26th, 2017. Police said the break -in at the  2133 Third Line Road shop was reported at 10:45 A.M.,. The owner  ad locked his workshop up late on Wednesday January 25th, 2017 and when he went to work on the morning of January 26th, he saw that the door had been forced open and several power tools and a toolbox had been stolen. Stolen was a Milwaukee Super Duty reciprocating saw (sawzall), a Huskey 18 & 16 guage nailer, a 23 guage pin nailer, a toolbox full of hand tools such as screwdrivers, chisels and hammers. A machete was also stolen. Six Nations Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is…

