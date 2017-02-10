Daily
National News

Law enforcement ready for pipeline protesters

February 10, 2017 69 views

CANNON BALL, N.D.- Law enforcement is on heightened alert for protest activity in the area where the developer of the Dakota Access oil pipeline is drilling under a Missouri River reservoir in North Dakota.

Energy Transfer Partners got the needed permission from the Army on Wednesday night to lay pipe under Lake Oahe. Work started right away on the last chunk of construction for the $3.8 billion pipeline to carry North Dakota oil to Illinois.

Opponents have camped in the area for months, often clashing with police. There have been nearly 700 arrests since August.

Highway Patrol Lt. Tom Iverson says there have been no incidents since drilling began, but law officers are ready.

ETP has its own security around the drill area, which isn’t accessible by road from the protest camp.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

AP FACT CHECK: Burning tent photo at protest site is fake

February 10, 2017 48

BISMARCK, N.D.-Reports that police in North Dakota raided and set fire to the site of a…

Read more
Daily

Feds back off on last ditch attempt to delay judge’s ruling on ’60s Scoop

February 10, 2017 44

By Colin Perkel THE CANADIAN PRESS TORONTO-The federal government backed off on Friday from its widely…

Read more

Leave a Reply