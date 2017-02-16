Knighthawk’s Cody Jamieson surgery successful

ROCHESTER NY- Rochester Knighthawks forward Cody Jamieson is on the mend after the National Lacrosse League MVP had successful surgery to repair a torn anterior crucial ligament (ACL). The surgery was performed on Feb. 15 in Rochester by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ilya Voloshin, the Knighthawks announced today (Thursday, Feb., 16, 2017). “Thanks everyone for the well wishes again,” Jamieson posted on Instagram. “Feeling like we just went through this, but I had a successful ACL reconstruction. Can’t wait to get back training to play with the boys!” The 29-year-old suffered the injury on Jan. 28 at the Air Canada Centre after posting two assists in a 9-8 win over the Toronto Rock. The former first overall pick ranks third all-time in team history in goals (199), assists (329) and points…



