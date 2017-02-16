Sports
Knighthawk’s Cody Jamieson surgery successful

February 16, 2017 68 views

ROCHESTER NY- Rochester Knighthawks forward Cody Jamieson is on the mend after the National Lacrosse League MVP had  successful  surgery to repair a torn anterior crucial ligament (ACL). The surgery was performed on Feb. 15  in Rochester by  orthopedic surgeon Dr. Ilya Voloshin, the Knighthawks announced today (Thursday, Feb., 16, 2017). “Thanks everyone for the well wishes again,” Jamieson posted on Instagram. “Feeling like we just went through this, but I had a successful ACL reconstruction. Can’t wait to get back training to play with the boys!” The 29-year-old suffered the injury on Jan. 28 at the Air Canada Centre after posting two assists in a 9-8 win over the Toronto Rock. The former first overall pick ranks third all-time in team history in goals (199), assists (329) and points…

