Saskatchewan band councillor facing drug, firearms charges; suspended by chief

NORQUAY, Sask.-A band councillor from a Saskatchewan First Nation is facing drug charges three years after he pleaded guilty to similar charges.

Police went to a house on the Key reserve east of Saskatoon on Tuesday and spent four hours executing a search warrant.

Kamsack RCMP Staff Sgt. Greg Todd says officers seized several pills, controlled substances and weapons.

Clarence Papequash has been charged with drug trafficking, firearm offences and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

He resigned as chief of the First Nation in 2014 when he was given a six-month conditional sentence for selling a morphine pill to a man working for the RCMP.

He was elected as a band councillor in October.

Key Chief Rodney Brass said Wednesday that Papequash is suspended immediately from council.

He said he and council will be reviewing all options.

Todd said what happened Tuesday was “a good day for the community.

“There is a very severe drug problem in Kamsack and surrounding area, and it has mainly to do with pills,” Todd said.

Papequash appeared Wednesday before a judge in Yorkton. He is to remain in custody until a bail hearing Feb. 22.

